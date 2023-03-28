FLINTON — The Glendale softball team edged Curwensville 2-1 Tuesday in an early-season pitcher’s duel.
Lady Viking Madison Peterson got the win in the circle, tossing all seven innings and allowing just one run on three hits, while walking three batters and striking out six. Peterson also had two hits, including a double, scored a run and knocked in one.
Curwensville’s Addison Siple took the tough loss despite giving up just two runs on three hits in six innings of work. Siple waked three Lady Vikings and fanned 13. She also had a double and an RBI.
Riley Best tripled and scored for Glendale. Shyanne Rudy smacked a double for the Lady Tide, who slipped to 1-1 with the loss.
Curwensville is back in action Thursday, playing host to Williamsburg.
Glendale travels to Bellwood-Antis Thursday.
Curwensville—1
Wischuck ss 3000, Butler c 3000, Rudy 2b 3010, Harzinski 1b 1010, McCartney pr 0100, Siple p 3011, Warren lf 2000, Olosky cf 2000, Hainsey 3b 3000, Shaw rf 1000, Reitz ph 1000. Totals: 22-1-3-1.
Glendale—2
Best ss 3110, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3000, Peterson p 3121, Buterbaugh 3b 3000, Taylor rf 2000, Kasaback cf 2000, Sinclair 1b 1000, Ko. Cavalet lf 2000, Rydbom c 2000. Totals: 21-2-3-1.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 000 001 0—1 3 1
Glendale 000 200 x—2 3 0
Error—Olosky. 2B—Siple, Rudy; Peterson. 3B—Best. SB—Peterson, Taylor. HBP—Olosky (by Peterson).
Pitching
Curwensville: Siple—6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 13 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Peterson (1-0). LP—Siple (1-1).