FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team won a defensive struggle Wednesday against visiting West Branch, outscoring the Lady Warriors 12-1 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 35-24 victory.
Casey Kuhn led the Lady Vikings with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Minyhah Easterling added 10 points for Glendale.
Katrina Cowder paced the Lady Warriors with eight points.
With the win, Glendale improves to 8-3 overall, 4-2 in the Inter County Conference and 3-0 in the Mo Valley League.
West Branch dipped to 6-4 overall, 1-4 in the ICC and 1-1 in the MVL.
Both teams return to action Friday.
The Lady Vikings host Bellwood-Antis, while the Lady Warriors entertain Moshannon Valley.
West Branch—24
Parks 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 2 0-0 4, Godin 2 0-0 5, Mertz 3 1-2 7, Cowder 4 0-1 8, Betts 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Prestash 0 0-0 0, L. Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-3 24.
Glendale—33
Easterling 4 2-6 10, C. Kuhn 4 0-0 11, Sinclair 0 1-3 1, Peterson 2 0-1 5, B. Kuhn 2 1-2 6, Cavalet 1 0-2 2. Totals: 13 4-14 35.
Three-pointers: Godin; C. Kuhn 3, Peterson, B. Kuhn.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 9 8 6 1—24
Glendale 10 9 4 12—35