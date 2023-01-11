FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team won a defensive struggle Wednesday against visiting West Branch, outscoring the Lady Warriors 12-1 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 35-24 victory.

Casey Kuhn led the Lady Vikings with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Minyhah Easterling added 10 points for Glendale.

Katrina Cowder paced the Lady Warriors with eight points.

With the win, Glendale improves to 8-3 overall, 4-2 in the Inter County Conference and 3-0 in the Mo Valley League.

West Branch dipped to 6-4 overall, 1-4 in the ICC and 1-1 in the MVL.

Both teams return to action Friday.

The Lady Vikings host Bellwood-Antis, while the Lady Warriors entertain Moshannon Valley.

West Branch—24

Parks 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 2 0-0 4, Godin 2 0-0 5, Mertz 3 1-2 7, Cowder 4 0-1 8, Betts 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Prestash 0 0-0 0, L. Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-3 24.

Glendale—33

Easterling 4 2-6 10, C. Kuhn 4 0-0 11, Sinclair 0 1-3 1, Peterson 2 0-1 5, B. Kuhn 2 1-2 6, Cavalet 1 0-2 2. Totals: 13 4-14 35.

Three-pointers: Godin; C. Kuhn 3, Peterson, B. Kuhn.

Score by Quarters

West Branch 9 8 6 1—24

Glendale 10 9 4 12—35

