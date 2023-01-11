Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 33F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.