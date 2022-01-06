WESTOVER —The Glendale girls basketball team surged to a 20-4 lead after one quarter Thursday on the way to a 49-17 win over host Harmony.
Minyhah Easterling led the Lady Vikings with 19 points, while Alyssa Sinclair netted 14.
Tyre Peaca scored six for the Lady Owls, who fell to 1-8 overall and 0-3 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Glendale evened its record at 4-4 and improved to 2-0 in the MVL.
The Lady Vikings return to action this evening at West Branch.
Harmony visits Blacklick Valley on Monday.
Glendale—49
C. Kuhn 4 0-0 8, Best 1 2-2 4, Sinclair 7 0-2 14, Easterling 9 1-2 19, Peterson 1 0-2 2, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Cavalet 1 0-0 2, Rydbom 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, Hayes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 3-8 49.
Harmony—17
Marissa Brothers 0 1-2 1, Winings 1 2-2 4, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Meagher 2 0-0 4, Peace 3 0-0 6, Beck 0 0-4 0, Mariah Brothers 1 0-0 2, Keener 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3-10 17.
Three-pointers: none.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 20 12 12 5—49
Harmony 4 2 2 9—17