MOUNT UNION — The Glendale girls basketball team outscored host Mount Union 11-0 in the third quarter to erase a 1-point halftime deficit and pull away for a 42-27 victory on Monday.
Minyhah Easterling led the Lady Vikings with 21 points, while Madison Peterson netted 10.
Glendale improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the ICC.
The Lady Vikings return to action this evening at Harmony.
Glendale—42
Easterling 10 1-1 21, C. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Cavalet 0 0-0 0, B. Kuhn 2 0-0 4, Sinclair 3 1-2 7, Peterson 5 0-0 10, Holes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 2-3 42.
Mount Union—27
S. Smith 4 0-0 10, Williams 2 0-0 5, Broadbeck 0 4-4 4, Crisswell 1 0-0 2, Dimoff 0 0-0 0, M. Smith 2 0-0 6, Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-4 27.
Three-pointers: S. Smith 2, Williams, M. Smith 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 8 13 11 10—42
Mount Union 9 11 0 7—27