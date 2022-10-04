ALEXANDRIA — The Glendale volleyball team swept host Juniata Valley on Tuesday, winning with scores of 25-20, 25-15 and 25-19.
Alyssa Sinclair paced the Lady Vikings at the net with 11 kills, while Riley Best notched 11 assists.
Koltlyn Cavalet led Glendale at the line with 15 service points and three aces. Best added 17 digs, while Sinclair notched 15.
Glendale improved to 10-2 overall and 7-2 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Vikings won the JV match, 25-9, 21-5 and 15-11.
Glendale is back in action Thursday, hosting Moshannon Valley.