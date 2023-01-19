HYDE — The Clearfield girls basketball team was downed by undefeated Hollidaysburg 70-32 on Thursday.
Riley Ryen led the Lady Bison with nine points.
Clearfield dipped to 7-9 overall and 4-5 in the Mountain League. Hollidaysburg improved to 14-0.
The Lady Bison visit Bald Eagle Area on Monday.
Hollidaysburg—70
Hatajik 6 1-2 14, Lear 9 1-2 20, Stitt 0 2-4 2, Steiner 0 0-0 0, DiPangrazio 0 0-2 0, Shoemaker 0 0-2 0, Yohn 0 2-2 2, Vent 9 0-1 19, Weimert 2 0-0 4, Heim 1 0-0 3, Stevenson 1 0-0 2, Lenhart 0 0-0 0, Sidney 0 0-0 0, Lear, K. 0 0-0 0, Padamonsky 2 0-0 4, Brick 0 0-0 0, Quigley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 6-15 70.
Clearfield—32
Glunt 1 6-6 8, Walker 4 0-0 8, Ryen 4 0-0 9, Helsel 3 0-1 7, Winters 0 0-0 0. Jones 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-6 32.
Three-pointers: Hatajik, Lear, Vent, Heim; Ryen, Helsel.
Score by Quarters
Hollidaysburg 20 24 13 13—70
Clearfield 10 7 9 6—32
3-point goals: Hollidaysburg 4 (Hatajik 1 Lear 1 Vent 1 Heim 1) Clearfield 2 (Helsel 1 Ryen 1)