HYDE — The Clearfield softball team was held to just two hits Monday at the Bison Sports Complex in a 12-4 loss to visiting Hollidaysburg.
Ruby Singleton had one of those hits — a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Aevril Hayward had the other Lady Bison hit.
Clearfield slipped to 3-5 overall and 3-4 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison host Bellefonte today.
Hollidaysburg—12
Vincent 3b 5211, Peacock cf 5232, Shay c 4043, M. Vincent cf 0200, Steiner 2b 5131, Malone p 4002, Chandler cr 0100, Dawson ss 3000, Hall ss 1000, Musselman 1b 4130, Stevens pr 0100, Knab lf 3111, Alexy rf 4110. Totals: 38-12-16-10.
Clearfield—4
Singleton cf 3112, Hayward ss 3010, Helsel 2b 0000, Fedder p 3000 ,Twigg c 2000, Uncles ph 1000, Campolong 3b 2000, Moore 3b 1000, Siegel rf 1100, Green rf 1000, Gardner dp 1100, Lynch lf 1000, Houser 2b-ss 1000, Norris ph 1000, Billotte 1b 2100, McBride (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 23-4-2-2.
Score by Innings
Hollidaysburg 023 130 3—12 16 2
Clearfield 020 020 0— 4 2 4
Errors—Musselman 2; Heyward, Houser, Moore, Siegel. LOB—Hollidaysburg 8, Clearfield 2. 2B—Peacock, Steiner. HR—Singleton. SAC—Dawson; Houser. SF—Knab. HBP—Gardner. SB—Hayward. CS—Peacock.
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: Malone—7 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 12 SO.
Clearfield: Singleton—7 IP, 16 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Malone. LP—Fedder.