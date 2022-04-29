ALEXANDRIA — For the second time in four days, the Curwensville softball team dropped a one-run decision to Juniata Valley.
The Lady Hornets trimmed the Lady Tide 8-7 Tuesday on the road, then beat Curwensville 7-6 Friday on their home field.
Both teams had seven hits.
Teagan Harzinski led the Lady Tide with two hits. MacKenzie Wall hit a double and scored two runs.
Curwensville fell to 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Tide host Mount Union today.
Curwensville—6
Luzier cf 4110, A. Butler c 2100, Freyer 4010, Gasper cr 0100, Wall 3b 4211, Harzinski 1b 4021, Rudy ss 3011, M. Butler rf 4010, Wiggins 2b 3000, Olosky dp 3100, Shaw (flex) lf 0000.
Juniata Valley—7
Stewart p 2100, Allison c 4111, Ma. Belinda ss 4022, Me. Belinda cf 2000, Houck 2b 3110, Shuff lf 3211, Hartman 3b 3211, Rowe 1b 3012, Payne rf 1000, Thompson rf 1000, Walters ph 1000. Totals: 27-7-7-7.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 010 030 2—6 7 4
Juniata Valley 200 320 x—7 7 4
Errors—Luzier, Rudy, Wiggins 2; Stewart, Ma. Belinda, Houck, Hartman. DP—Curwensville. LOB—Curwensville 7, Juniata Valley 5. 2B—Wall; Ma. Belinda, Shuff. HBP—Me. Belinda (by Freyer). SB—Luzier. WP—Freyer.
Pitching
Curwensville: Freyer—6 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Juniata Valley: Stewart—7 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Stewart. LP—Freyer (4-4).