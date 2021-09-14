MOUNT UNION — The Curwensville volleyball team took down host Mount Union in five sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Tide won 17-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-25 and 15-13.
Alaina Anderson led Curwensville at the service line with 21 service points, including four aces. She also had 28 assists and five kills.
Alyssa Bakaysa paced Curwensville at the net with 16 kills and four blocks.
Rylee Wiggins added 13 service points, while Jorja Fleming recorded eight service points and three kills.
Curwensville (1-2) is back in action Thursday at Moshannon Valley.