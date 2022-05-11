CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville softball team defeated Purchase Line 16-0 in three innings on Wednesday.
Joslynne Freyer tossed a 3-inning, no-hitter. She walked two batters and struck out six. Freyer also had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs.
MacKenzie Wall and Teagan Harzinski each added three hits. Each had a double and scored two runs. Wall knocked in three, while Harzinski had two RBIs.
Shyanne Rudy and Addison Butler had two hits apiece. Both hit a double, scored two runs and had an RBI. Taylor Luzier also doubled and scored twice. Kaylie Shaw scored three runs.
Curwensville improved to 9-7 overall.
The Lady Tide travel to Mount Union today.
Purchase Line—0
Byers ss 1000, Myers 1000, Harbridge 1b 1000, Shaw 2b 1000, Nedrow c 1000, Mumau 3b 1000, Buterbaugh p 1000, Lee lf 1000, Falisec cf 1000, Timko rf 0000. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
Curwensville—16
Luzier cf 2210, Freyer p 3134, Shaw cr 0200, Rudy 2b 3221, Wall 3b 3233, Harzinski 1b 3232, M. Butler rf 3111, Wischuck ss 3000, A. Butler c 2221, Olosky c 1000, Wiggins lf 2212. Totals: 25-16-16-14.
Score by Innings
Purchase Line 000— 0 0 5
Curwensville (11)5x—16 16 0
Errors—Byers 2, Harbridge, Lee. LOB—Purchase Line 2, Curwensville 4. 2B—A. Butler, Freyer 2, Luzier, Rudy, Wall. SB—A. Butler, Harzinski, Luzier, Shaw.
Pitching
Purchase Line: Buterbaugh—2 IP, 16 H, 16 R, 14 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Freyer (9-7). LP—Buterbaugh.