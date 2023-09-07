MEYERSDALE — The Curwensville volleyball team was swept by host Meyersdale 25-17, 25-18, 25-22 on Thursday.
Savannah Carfley led the Lady Tide 11 service points, including two aces, 16 assists and two kills.
Ava Olosky recorded nine kills and seven service points, Briah Peoples notched four kills and 3 service points, Janelle Passmore added three kills and four service points and Brooklynn Price had five kills and four digs. Bella Wood added four kills.
Curwensville, which slipped to 0-4 overall and in the Inter County Conference, hosts Clearfield Monday.