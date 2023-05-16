BOSWELL — The Curwensville softball team ended its regular season slate Tuesday with a double header sweep of host North Star.
The Lady Tide won Game 1 by a 7-2 score, then shut out the Cougars 10-0 in five innings behind Addison Siple’s no-hitter.
Siple won both games. She allowed two unearned runs on two hits in Game 1, striking out 15 batters and not issuing a walk.
She fanned 11 more Lady Cougars in Game 2, only giving up two walks and hitting a batter as she recorded her fifth no-hitter of the season.
Teagan Harzinksi and Ava Olosky led the Lady Tide offense in Game 1, both collecting two hits and two RBIs. Olosky also scored two runs.
Natalie Wischuck added a double.
Olosky picked up three more hits in the nightcap, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Ava Hainsey also had three hits and recorded four RBIs.
Addison Butler, Alaina Reitz and Shyanne Rudy all had doubles for Curwensville. Rudy added a single and scored three runs.
Curwensville ends the regular season with a record of 12-7.
The Lady Tide are back in action May 24 at a site and time to be determined in the District 9 Class 2A playoffs.
Game 1
Curwensville—7
Butler c 3110, Warren rf 2101, Siple p 4011, Harzinski 1b 3022, Rudy ss 3100, Wischuck 2b 3110, Olosky cf 4222, Hainsey 3b 3000, Irwin pr 0100, McCartney 0000, Reitz 1010. Totals: 26-7-8-6.
North Star—2
Metz cf 3110, Brant ss 3010, Rhoads 1b 3000, Grove 3b 3000, Eshelman 2b 3000, Grove p 3000, Speigle c 3000, Sheets rf 3000, Petrilla lf 2100. Totals: 26-2-2-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 040 101 1—7 8 2
North Star 002 000 0—2 2 4
Errors—Eshelman 2, Grove 2; Warren, Harzinski. 2B—Wischuck. HBP—Rudy (by Grove), Butler (by Grove). SB—Wischuck, Warren. CS—Warren, Hainsey.
Pitching
Curwensville: Siple—7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 15 SO.
North Star: Grove—7 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Siple (10-7). LP—Grove.
Game 2
North Star—0
Metz p-cf 1000, Brant ss 2000, Rhoads cf-p 2000, L. Grove 3b 2000, Eshelman 2b 1000, R. Grove 1b 2000, Speigle c 1000, Sheets lf 2000, Grifffith rf 2000. Totals: 15-0-0-0.
Curwensville—10
Butler c 4010, Warren rf 3110, Siple p 1100, Harzinski 1b 2100, Rudy ss 3321, Wischuck 2b 3111, Olosky cf 3232, Hainsey 3b 3134, Reitz dp 3012, Simcox (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 25-10-12-10.
Score by Innings
North Star 000 00— 0 0 2
Curwensville 404 2x—10 12 0
Errors—Metz, Griffith. 2B—Rudy, Reitz, Butler. HBP—Speigle (by Siple). SB—Wischuck, Siple, Hainsey, Olosky, Butler.
Pitching
North Star: Metz—3 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Rhoads—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Siple—5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO.
WP—Siple (12-7). Metz.