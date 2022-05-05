CURWENSVILLE — Joslynne Freyer tossed a no-hitter and a 3-hit shutout Thursday to lead the Curwensville softball team to a doubleheader sweep of visiting Bellwood-Antis.
Freyer no-hit the Lady Devils in a 4-inning, 15-0 mercy rule win and shut them out in a 12-0, 5-inning mercy rule victory. She struck out 17 and walked two in the combined nine innings.
Teagan Harzinski paced the offense in the 15-0 win, going 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs. Taylor Luzier added a 3-run home run during an 8-run first inning.
Shaynne Rudy and Addison Butler each had two hits. Rudy had a double and scored two runs, while Butler picked up two RBIs. Ava Olosky added three RBIs.
In the 12-0 win, Butler was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Maddie Butler added two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Harzinski doubled and scored twice. Marlee Gasper and Rylee Wiggins also each scored two runs.
Curwensville improved to 8-5 overall and evened its record in the Inter County Conference at 5-5.
The Lady Tide are slated to host Harmony today for a double header, beginning at 4 p.m.
Game 1
Bellwood-Antis—0
Quick lf 2000, Bardell rf 1000, Garman 3b 2000, McCracken ss 2000, Snyder 2b 2000, Kyle cf 1000, Walters 1b 1000, Waite p 1000, Emigh c 0000. Totals: 12-0-0-0.
Curwensville—15
Luzier cf 3213, Freyer p 3000, Gasper cr 0100, Rudy ss 3221, Wall 3b 2311, Harzinski 1b 4344, M. Butler rf 3110, Wiggins 2b 2210, A. Butler c 3122, Olosky dp 3013, Shaw (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 26-15-13-14.
Score by Innings
Bellwood 000 0— 0 0 4
Curwensville 814 2—15 13 0
Errors—Snyder 4. LOB—Bellwood-Antis 2, Curwensville 6. 2B—Harzinski, Rudy. HR—Luzier (2 on, 1st). HBP—Rudy (by Waite). SB—Harzinski 2, Rudy.
Pitching
Bellwood-Antis: Waite—3 1/3 IP, 13 H, 15 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Freyer (7-5). LP—Waite.
Game 2
Curwensville—12
Luzier cf 1100, Freyer p 3000, Gasper cr 0200, Rudy ss 4000, Wall 3b 3110, Harzinski 1b 2210, M. Butler c 4222, Wiggins 2b 3211, A. Butler lf 4133, Shaw dp 0100, Swatsworth ph 1000, Olosky (flex) rf 0000.
Bellwood-Antis—0
Quick 3000, Hostler 2010, Snyder 2000, McCracken 2010, Kyle 2000, Garman 2000, Walters 2010, Waite 1000, Emigh 1000, Bardell 1000. Totals: 18-0-3-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 240 24—12 8 0
Bellwood 000 00— 0 3 6
Errors—Quick 2, McCracken, Garman 3. DP—Bellwood-Antis. LOB—Curwensville 9, Bellwood-Antis 4. 2B—A. Butler, Harzinski. HBP—Waite (by Freyer). SB—Luzier, Shaw, Wiggins. CS. A. Butler.
Pitching
Curwensville: Freyer—5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Bellwood-Antis: Snyder—5 IP, 8 H, 12 R, 5 ER, 11 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Freyer (8-5). LP—Snyder.