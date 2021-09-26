PORT ALLEGANY — The Curwensville girls soccer team shut out Port Allegany 2-0 on Saturday.
Breanne Spencer scored both Lady Tide goals and Mackenzie Wall made 17 saves to earn the shutout. Abby Rebar added two assists.
Curwensville improved to 2-5 with the win.
The Lady Tide are back in action today, playing host to Clearfield.
Curwensville 2, Port Allegany 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Breanne Spencer, (Abby Rebar), 26:00.
Second Half
2. Spencer, (Rebar), 65:30.
Shots: Curwensville 9, Port Allegany 20.
Saves: Curwensville (Mackenzie Wall) 17, Port Allegany (Budd) 7.
Corner kicks: Curwensville 2, Port Allegany 5.