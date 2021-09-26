PORT ALLEGANY — The Curwensville girls soccer team shut out Port Allegany 2-0 on Saturday.

Breanne Spencer scored both Lady Tide goals and Mackenzie Wall made 17 saves to earn the shutout. Abby Rebar added two assists.

Curwensville improved to 2-5 with the win.

The Lady Tide are back in action today, playing host to Clearfield.

Curwensville 2, Port Allegany 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Breanne Spencer, (Abby Rebar), 26:00.

Second Half

2. Spencer, (Rebar), 65:30.

Shots: Curwensville 9, Port Allegany 20.

Saves: Curwensville (Mackenzie Wall) 17, Port Allegany (Budd) 7.

Corner kicks: Curwensville 2, Port Allegany 5.

