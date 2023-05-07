BELLWOOD — The Curwensville softball team rapped 12 hits Saturday in a 13-0 win over host Bellwood-Antis. The game went just five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Addison Butler led the Lady Tide with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Teagan Harzinski and Addison Warren each added two hits. Warren knocked in two runs.
Ava Olosky and Shyanne Rudy also had a pair of RBIs. Rudy hit a double. Ava Hainsey and Alaina Reitz each scored two runs.
Addison Siple fired a 2-hitter. She struck out 10 and walked just one.
The Lady Tide improved to 7-6 overall and 4-6 in the Inter County Conference.
Curwensville hosts Moshannon Valley today.
Curwensville—13
Butler c 4232, Olosky rf 4112, Siple p 4111, Harzinski 1b 3121, Rudy ss 4112, Warren 2b 4122, Hainsey 3b 3210, Reitz dp 2210, Shaw cf 0100, McCartney pr 0100, Simcox (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-13-12-11.
Bellwood-Antis—0
Martin ss 2020, McKee 2b 2000, Quick cf 1000, Snyder c 2000, Kyle 3b 2000, Focht rf 2000, A. Snyder p 2000, Garman 1b 1000, Pisnish ph 1000, Bardeu lf 1000. Totals: 16-0-2-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 120 28—13 12 0
Bellwood-Antis 000 00— 0 2 1
Error—A. Snyder. 2B—Rudy. HBP—McCartney. SB—Olosky, Butler 2. CS—Martin.
Pitching
Curwensville: Siple—5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.
Bellwood-Antis: A. Snyder—5 IP, 12 H, 13 R, 11 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Siple (7-6). LP—A. Snyder.