CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville softball team rolled to a 20-5 victory over visiting Moshannon Valley Friday afternoon in both teams’ season openers.
The Lady Tide racked up 14 hits with Taylor Luzier leading the way with four.
Luzier had a double, three runs and four RBIs.
MacKenzie Wall added three hits — two going for doubles. Maddie Butler and Natalie Wischuck added two hits apeice.
Butler also scored three times and knocked in two, while Wischuck tripled, scored two runs and collected three RBIs.
Shyanne Rudy added a double and two RBIs for the Lady Tide.
Mo Valley got home runs from Abby Gilson and MaKenzie Daniel, both coming in the third inning. Gilson scored two runs and drove in two.
Joslynne Freyer earnedthe win for the Lady Tide.
She allowed three earned runs on three hits in her three innings of work. Freyer struck out four and walked four.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday.
Curwensville travels to Juniata Valley, while Mo Valley hosts Bellwood-Antis.
Moshannon Valley—5
Gilson cf 1212, Agans lf 2010, Daniel ss 1111, Gresh 1b 2000, McCoy 1100, Domanick 3b 1000, Martin c 1000, Moore rf 1000, Fox rf 0001, Hertlein 2b 2100. Totals: 12-5-3-4.
Curwensville—20
Luzier cf 4344, A. Butler c 2112, Freyer p 3003, Olosky cr 0300, Wall 3b 4231, Harzinski 1b 3111, Gasper pr 0100, Rudy 2b 1212, M. Butler dp 3322, Wiggins rf 1200, Wischuck ss 3223, Shaw (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 24-20-14-18.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 104— 5 3 3
Curwensville 82(10)—20 14 2
Errors—Daniel 2, Hertlein; Harzinski, Wischuck. LOB—Mo Valley 4, Curwensville 4. 2B—Luzier, Rudy, Wall 2. 3B—Wischuck. HR—Gilson (solo, 3rd), Daniel (solo, 3rd). HBP—Daniel (by Freyer), Fox (by Freyer). SB—Gilson 2; M. Butler 3, Harzinski 2, Luzier, Wall. CS—Agans.
Pitching
Mo Valley: McCoy—2 1/3 IP, 14 H, 20 R, 15 ER, 8 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Freyer (1-0). LP—McCoy (0-1).