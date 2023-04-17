PURCHASE LINE — The Curwensville softball team pounded out 16 hits Monday in a 17-1 drubbing of host Purchase Line. The game lasted just three innings due to the 15-run rule.
Addison Butler led the Lady Tide offense with three hits, including two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI. Ava Hainsey also smacked three hits and knocked in three.
Ava Olosky, Addison Warren and Alaina Reitz added two hits apiece. Warren doubled, scored three runs and collected two RBIs, while Reitz scored two runs and knocked in three more. Olosky scored three runs.
Natalie Wischuck and Addison Siple both doubled and each had two RBIs.
Siple picked up a 3-inning no-hitter. She struck out seven, but walked three batters and hit another and did allow an earned run.
Curwensville (5-3) is back in action today at Moshannon Valley.
Curwensville—17
Butler c 4331, Siple p 3012, Wischuck ss 2112, Simcox lf 2111, Harzinski 1b 3111, Rudy 2b-ss 3001, Warren rf-2b 2322, Olosky cf 2321, Hainsey 3b 3133m Reitz dp 3223. Totals: 27-17-16-17.
Purchase Line—1
Walker c 0000, Ruddock ph 1000, Weaver cf 1000, Bartlebaugh ph 1000, Byers 3b 0100, Lee ph 1000, Adams ss 1000, Nedrow 1b 1000, Buterbaugh p 0000, Mumau lf 1000, Oaks 000, Shaw 2b 1000. Totals: 8-1-0-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 197—17 16 0
Purchase Line 100— 1 0 3
Errors—Adams 3. 2B—Wischuck, Siple, Warren, Butler 2. HBP—Walker (by Siple). SB—Wischuck 2; Walker, Byers. CS—Walker. WP—Siple 3; Buterbaugh 4.
Pitching
Curwensville: Siple—3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO.
Purchase Line: Buterbaugh—3 IP, 16 H, 17 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Siple (5-3). LP—Buterbaugh.