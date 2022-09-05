CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls soccer team is coming off a 4-13-1 season and lost five players to graduation, but third-year head coach Maddie Williams says the Lady Tide has put last season behind them and is focused on making an impact with the 2022 squad.
"It is really special to be the only varsity coach some of these girls know," Williams said. "I have such a big group of seniors this year. This is their third year with me, along with our two juniors. My hope and prayer is that by this point in their soccer careers, I have been able to make a big impact on their lives, on and off the field.
"We have faced our fair share of challenges, and will face more this season, I'm sure of it. At the end of the night I hope they go home and feel proud of themselves and the effort that they put in."
Curwensville returns eight letterwinners this season in seniors Tiffany Bloom, Cierra Caldwell, Maizy Hoover, Haylee Mullins, Abby Rebar, Kendra Turner and Jaiden Weber along with junior Maura Sheeder. That group will be relied on to provide leadership for the five newcomers and provide stability to the team.
"We have a big group of letterwinners from last year that we are going to rely on to be our core," Williams said. "It is their job to lead our sophomore and freshman newcomers. It is a big responsibility, and they have big shoes to fill. I am excited to see who will rise to that challenge."
Another challenge will be to replace the production and leadership lost to graduation.
"We have eight seniors this year," Williams said. "They are more than capable of stepping up and filling the roles that are open for them. They have already demonstrated that they can encourage their teammates. I believe that in our first few games, a few leaders will really emerge. The spots are theirs for the taking."
While the Lady Tide have a nice number of letterwinners, the overall numbers are low with just 15 girls on the team. That number is one less than Curwensville started with last year and will be challenging to navigate should injuries arise.
"As I'm sure it is for a lot of other small schools in the area, we have a pretty small squad," Williams said. "We would love to recruit more players. We continually reach out and encourage the younger players in rec soccer to stick with soccer and be ready to play varsity soccer.
"We have also been reaching out to current high school girls, trying to spark an interest in the sport. It has been a challenge. However, we continue to mold our team and program. This group of girls have played together for a long time."
The good news is Curwensville does have four freshmen on the team this season in Haley Dixon, Mackenzie Ogden, Mackenzie Richards and Calleigh West as well as sophomore newcomer Falyn Williams, so there are pieces in place to help build for the future.
"After not having any new freshmen last year, I am very excited to even have newcomers this year," Williams said. "They are getting more comfortable and fitting in nicely.
"An important newcomer is our keeper, Calleigh. That is a position that we were worried about filling (after the loss of MacKenzie Wall to graduation). She is new to our district, and came at the perfect time. Everyone is jelling very well together. The team is very close knit, like a family, and I am excited for the newcomers to be a part of that family now too."
While Wiest will hold down the fort in goal, she'll have plenty of experience in the defensive unit in front of her with seniors Bloom, Hoover, Turner and Weber filling those spots.
Leading the offensive charge will be seniors Caldwell, Mullins and Rebar, along with Williams. Sheeder will likely see time all over the field.
Senior Chellis McCracken and junior Kadie Bressler will also fill important roles.
As for goals, Williams says the Lady Tide are concentrated more on effort and conditioning, which will lead to success.
"Similarly to last year, our goal is rooted in effort," she said. "We have been saying the quote 'hard work beats talent when talent won't work' a lot this year. I want to have a fit team, capable of playing 90 minutes of soccer, with 110 percent effort. That will require us to be conditioned.
"We have a few speedy girls, now we need to make sure we also have the stamina. We are looking specifically to increase our passing quality and frequency, along with our positional awareness."
Curwensville already has one game under its belt, a 4-0 loss to Ridgway. The Lady Tide return to action Saturday at Northern Bedford.
Roster
Seniors
Tiffany Bloom, Cierra Caldwell, Maizy Hoover, Chellis McCraclen, Haylee Mullins, Abby Rebar, Kendra Turner, Jaiden Weber.
Juniors
Kadie Bressler, Maura Sheeder.
Sophomore
Falyn Williams
Freshmen
Haley Dixon, Mackenzie Ogden, Mackenzie Richards, Calleifgh Wiest.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
31—at Ridgway
September
6—Tussey Mountain, 10—at Northern Bedford, 11 a.m. 12—Moshannon Valley. 17—Punxsutawney, 10 a.m. 22—at West Branch. 24—at Punxsutawney, 10 a.m. 28—Brookville, 6 p.m. 29—at Redbank Valley.
October
1—Port Allegany, 11 a.m. 5—at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m. 10—Brockway, 6 p.m. 18—Northern Bedford. 20—West Branch.
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless noted