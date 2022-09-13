BROOKVILLE — The Curwensville girls golf team competed at a D9 League meet Tuesday at Pinecrest Country Club.

Skylar Pentz fired a 47, which was second only to DuBois’ Alexis Pfeuffer, who carded a 39.

Curwensville is back in action Thursday at Punxsutawney.

DuBois—220

Alexis Pfeuffer 39, Jordan Watt 54, Alma Blakeslee 63, Sydney Graham 64. Others: Grace Crawford 64, Ashtyn Buzard 67.

Brockway—247

Bailey Franci 58, Sara Huegler 61, Kairys Martini 64, Julie Warner 64. Others: Alexis Laubacher 68, Lexis Moore 69.

Punxsutawney—251

Kendall Crouser 56, Katherine Crago 61, Caleigh Smelko 66, Olivia Burkett 68. Others: Caydence Zampini 71, Dannika Brocious 72.

Brookville—262

Audrey Barrett 63, Natalie Himes 64, Riley Kalgren 72.

Curwensville—N/A

Skylar Pentz 47, Maya Richards 70.

