CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls golf team hosted a D-9 meet Thursday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
DuBois, led by Alexis Pfeuffer, had the top team score with a 224. Pfeuffer shot the low round with a 48.
Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz and DuBois’ Jordan Watt tied for the second-best round with a 53.
The Lady Tide are back in action Wednesday at Ridgway in another D-9 meet.
DuBois—224
Alexis Pfeuffer 48, Jordan Watt 53, Sydney Graham 59, Ashtyn Buzard 64. Others: Grace Crawford 70.
Brookville—264
Audrey Barrett 62, Mauve Jordan 62, Rialley Kalgren 70, Grace Molnar 70. Others: Natalie Himes 72.
Punxsutawney—270
Kendall Crouser 64, Cam Hall 64, Katherine Crago 68, Caydence Zampini 68. Others: Olivia Burkett 69, Dannika Brocious 69.
Brockway—N/A
Bailey Franci 61, Aaliyah Witherite 65, Lexie Moore 65.
Curwensville—N/A
Skylar Pentz 53, Maya Richards 68.