CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls golf team hosted the third District 9 League meet of the season Tuesday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
While the Lady Tide do not have enough golfers to score as a team, they did have the second-best individual round of the day as Skylar Pentz fired a 48, which was five strokes off the pace set by DuBois’ Alexis Pfeuffer.
Led by Pfeuffer, DuBois had the best team score of the day with a 223, which was followed by Punxsutawney (250), Brockway (264) and Brookville (265).
Curwensville’s Maya Richards carded a 65, which was ninth out of 24 golfers.
The Lady Tide return to action today at Punxsutawney.
DuBois—223
Alexis Pfeuffer 43, Sacks 57, Jordan Watt 59, Alma Blakeslee 64. Others: Sydney Graham 66, Ashtyn Buzard 69.
Punxsutawney—250
Katherine Crago 57, Olivia Burkett 59, Caydence Zampini 66, Kendall Crouser 68. Others: Dannika Brocious 69, Calleigh Smelko 74.
Brockway—264
Bailey Franci 55, Sara Huegler 67, Kairys 69, Alexis Laubacher 73.
Brookville—265
Mauve Jordan 59, Audrey Barrett 65, Rialley Kalgren 70, Grace Molnar 71. Others: Kat Kelley 72, Taryn Hoffman 74.
Curwensville—N/A
Skylar Pentz 48, Maya Richards 65.