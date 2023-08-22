CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville hosted the latest District 9 girls golf meet Tuesday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course and dropped all four matches by forfeit as it only had two competitors.
Natalie Wischuck (60) and Maya Richards (65) scored for the Lady Tide.
Brockway shot the best team score of the day with a 227, while Punxsutawney was two strokes back with a 229. DuBois finished with a 232 and Brookville scored a 253.
Brockway’s Julia Werner carded the low round with a 52 with teammate Bailey Franci recording the second best round of the day with a 54.
The league returns to action Thursday at Punxsutawney.
Brockway—227
Alexis Laubacher 63, Sarah Huegler 58, Julia Werner 52, Bailey Franci 54. Others: Lexi Moore 54, Alyssa Yanick 64.
Punxsutawney—229
Sara Gotwald 58, Molly Davis 58, Ella White 57, Caleigh Smelko 56. Others: Olivia Burkett 61, Caydence Zampini 64.
DuBois—232
Jennifer Carlson 57, Olivia Imbrogno 61, Alma Blakeslee 55, Sydney Graham 59. Others: Sophia Riley 66, Chase Sacks 62.
Brookville—253
Bethany Hack 66, Gabby McLaughlin 65, Addison Stiver 58, Natalie Himes 62. Others: Grace Molnar 71.
Curwensville—N/A
Natalie Wischuck 60, Maya Richards 65.