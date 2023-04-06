CLYMER — The Curwensville softball team downed host Penns Manor 9-2 on Thursday, despite only having five hits.
The Lady Tide also drew six walks and took advantage of five Comet errors.
Shyanne Rudy had two hits and scored two runs for Curwensville, which got a hit, three runs and two RBIs from Natalie Wischuck.
Addison Siple notched the win in the circle, allowing just two runs (one earned), while giving up five hits and a walk. She fanned 13 Lady Comets.
Curwensville improved to 4-1 with the win. Penns Manor slipped to 0-6.
The Lady Tide are back in action Tuesday at West Branch.
Curwensville—9
Wischuck ss 4312, Butler c 3110, Rudy 2b 3220, Harzinski 1b 3000, Siple p 3000. Warren rf 3100, Olosky 1101, Reitz 1000, Hainsey 3b 3110, Shaw lf 2000, Simcox lf 1000. Totals: 27-9-5-3.
Penns Manor—2
Shields cf 3000, Pegg ss 2000, Fennell ss 1000, Rhea p 3000, Hnatko 1b 3010, Altemus 3b 3010, Hrubochak c 2100, Stiteler rf 3030, Jioio 2b 3000, Stiteler lf 2000. Totals: 25-1-5-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 111 105 0—9 5 1
Penns Manor 010 000 0—2 5 5
Errors—Shields, Pegg, Hnatko, Jioio 2; Harzinski. HBP—Simcox (by Rhea), Hainsey (by Rhea); Rhea 2 (by Siple). SB—Olosky. WP—Rhea 7.
Pitching
Curwensville: Siple—7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 SO.
Penns Manor: Rhea—7 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Siple (4-1). LP—Rhea.