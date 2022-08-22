DUBOIS — The Curwensville girls golf team competed in its second District 9 meet of the season Monday at DuBois.
Skylar Pentz led the Lady Tide with a 50, which was the second lowest score of the day after DuBois medallist Alexis Pfeuffer, who carded a 44.
Curwensville’s Maya Richards shot a 69.
The Lady Tide return to the course Wednesday, hosting a D-9 meet at Eagles Ridge.
DuBois—227
Alexis Pfeuffer 44, Jordan Watt 57, Alma Blakeslee 59, Ashtyn Buzard 67. Others: Sam Passmore 69, Sophia Riley 69.
Punxsutawney—240
Katherine Crago 52, Olivia Burkett 60, Calleigh Smelko 63, Cam Hall 65.
Brockway—251
Bailey Franci 57, Aliyah Witherite 63, Julia Warner 65, Sara Huegler 66. Others: Alexis Laubacher 69, Kairyn Martini 70.
Brookville—272
Audrey Barrett 61, Natalie Himes 65, Rialley Kalgren 72, Emma Wallace 74
Curwensville—N/A
Skylar Pentz 50, Maya Richards 69.
Ridgway—N/A
Delaney Steis 72.