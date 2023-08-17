BROCKWAY — The Curwensville girls golf team fell to host Brockway by six strokes Thursday in its season-opening District 9 meet.
The Lady Rovers shot a 261, while Curwensville scored 267.
Remy Walters led the Lady Tide with a 64. Natalie Wischuck (65) and Maya Richards (66) were right behind her with Sylvia Witherite adding a 72.
Punxsutawney’s Ella White shot the low round with a 60.
Curwensville is back in action Tuesday at DuBois.
Brockway—261
Kairys Martini 63, Aaliyah Witherite 65, Julia Warner 65, Sara Huegler 66. Others: Alexis Laubacher 72.
Curwensville—267
Remy Walters 64, Natalie Wischuck 65, Maya Richards 66, Sylvia Witherite 72.