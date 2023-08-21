DUBOIS — The Curwensville girls golf team dropped a 266-273 decision to host DuBois Tuesday at DuBois County Club.
The Lady Beavers also scored against Punxsutawney (230), Brockway (251) and Brookville (269), but visiting teams did not score against each other.
Natalie Wischuck led the Lady Tide with a 65. She was followed by Remy Walters (68), Sylvia Witherite (69) and Maya Richards (71).
Punxsutawney’s Molly Davis and Brockway’s Bailey Franci carded the low round of the day with a 55.
Curwensville (0-2) is back in action today, hosting a D9 meet at Eagles Ridge Golf Club.
DuBois—266
Alma Blakeslee 63, Sydney Graham 64, Olivia Imbrogno 69, Sophia Riley 70.
Curwensville—273
Natalie Wischuck 65, Remy Walters 68, Sylvia Witherite 69, Maya Richards 71.
Punxsutawney—230
Molly Davis 55, Katherine Crago 56, Cam Hall 56, Danika Brocious 63.
Brockway—251
Bailey Franci 55, Lexi Moore 61, Sara Huegler 62, Alyssa Yanich 73.
Brookville—269
Grace Molnar 66, Bethany Hack 67, Natalie Himes 67, Rially Kalgren 69.