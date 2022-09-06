DUBOIS — The Curwensville girls golf team competed at a District 9 meet Tuesday at DuBois Country Club.
Skylar Pentz fired a 58 for the Lady Tide, while Maya Richards carded a 60.
DuBois’ Alexis Pfeuffer shot a 48 to lead all players and help DuBois score a 236 as a team, which was the low for the day.
Pentz, along with Brockway’s Aaliyah Witherite, DuBois’ Jordan Watt and Punxsutawney’s Katherine Crago had the second-best round of the day.
Richards was tied with two other girls for the sixth-best round.
Curwensville is back in action Thursday, hosting a D-9 meet.
DuBois—236
Alexis Pfeuffer 48, Jordan Watt 58, Alma Blakeslee 64, Sydney Graham 66. Others: Ashtyn Buzard 68, Sam Passmore 71.
Punxsutawney—244
Katherine Crago 58, Kendall Crouser 60, Calleigh Smelko 62, Olivia Burkett 64. Others: Dannika Brocious 66, Caydence Zampini 70.
Brockway—246
Aaliyah Witherite 58, Sara Huegler 60, Julia Warner 62, Kairys Martini 66. Others: Alexis Laubacher 68.
Brookville—260
Audrey Barrett 63, Kat Kelly 63, Natalie Hines 65, Taryn Hoffman 69. Others: Rialley Kalgren 72.
Curwensville—N/A
Skylar Pentz 58, Maya Richards 60.