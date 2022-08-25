PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Curwensville girls golf team competed at a District 9 League meet Thursday at Punxsutawney.
Skylar Pentz led the Lady Tide with a 51, which was the third lowest round of the day.
DuBois’ Alexis Pfeufer shot a 44, while Punxsutawney’s Katherine Crago carded a 48.
Curwensville also got a 66 from Maya Richards.
Punxsutawney went 4-1 on the day, only falling to DuBois. The home team is the only one that scores against every other team at D-9 meets.
The Lady Tide are back in action Monday, playing host to Clearfield.
Punxsutawney—235
Katherine Crago 48, Olivia Burkett 58, Dannika Brocious 63, Caydence Zampini 66. Others: Caleigh Smelko 67, Cam Hall 68.
Curwensville—N/A
Skylar Pentz 51, Maya Richards 66.