CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Lady Tide basketball team fell to Mount Union, 63-36, on Thursday.
Curwensville led 12-9 after the first quarter before Mount Union pulled away for the rest of the contest — including outscoring Curwensville 27-7 in the third quarter.
Addison Butler led the Lady Tide with 13 points while teammates Karleigh Freyer and Brooklynn Price had eight points each.
Curwensville (1-20) caps off its season on Monday as it travels to Brockway.
Mount Union—63
S. Smith 4 4-7 12, Williams 5 0-0 14, Bondback 2 0-0 4, Skopic 4 5-6 14, Dimoff 2 0-2 4, M. Smith 4 0-0 9, Cox 2 0-0 4, Massey 0 0-0 0, Osborne 0 0-0 0, E. Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 9-15 63.
Curwensville—36
Pentz 3 0-0 6, Butler 6 1-4 13, Freyer 3 2-4 8, Passmore 0 1-2 1, Price 3 2-2 8, Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-12 36.
Three-pointers: Williams 4, Skopic, M. Smith.