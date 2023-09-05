DUBOIS — The Curwensville girls golf team dropped a 225-280 decision to host DuBois on Tuesday at another District 9 all-league meet.
Audrey Kennis, who tied Punxsutawney’s Katherine Crago for low score with a 54, led the Lady Beavers.
Remy Walters shot a 63 to pace the Lady Tide.
Curwensville is back in action Thursday, hosting Brockway at Eagles Ridge Golf Club.
DuBois—225
Audrey Kennis 54, Grace Crawford 60, Alma Blakeslee 61, Olivia Imbrogno 65. Others: Jennifer Carlson 66.
Curwensville—280
Remy Walters 63, Sylvia Witherite 70, Natalie Wischuck 73, Maya Richards 74.