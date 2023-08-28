BROOKVILLE — The Curwensville girls golf team dropped a close 263-267 decision to Brookville Monday in a District 9 League meet.
Natalie Wischuck led the Lady Tide with a 63. Sylvia Witherite (67), Remy Walters (68) and Maya Richards (69) also scored for Curwensville.
Addison Stiver paced the Lady Raiders with a 64.
Curwensville is back in action Thursday at Brockway.
Brookville—263
Addison Stiver 64, Bethany Hack 66, Keatin Davie 66, Natalie Himes 67. Others: Rially Kalgren 72, Gabby McLaughlin 73.
Curwensville—267
Natalie Wischuck 63, Sylvia Witherite 67, Remy Walters 68, Maya Richards 69.