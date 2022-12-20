BELLWOOD — The Curwensville girls basketball team dropped an 80-17 decision to host Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
Janelle Passmore led the Lady Tide with six points.
Curwensville slipped to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Tide are back in action Dec. 27 at Clearfield.
Curwensville—17
Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Butler 1 0-0 2, Freyer 1 2-4 4, Passmore 2 0-0 6, Price 1 1-2 3, Elensky 0 0-0 0, Wischuck 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 3-6 17.
Bellwood-Antis—80
McCaulsky 5 2-4 13, Clapper 5 0-0 10, Hammond 3 0-0 7, Norton 5 0-0 10, Worthing 5 1-2 11, Quick 3 0-0 8, Partner 2 1-2 6, Gerwert 4 0-0 8, Waite 0 0-0 0, Cacciotti 0 0-0 0, Hess 1 0-0 2, Bardell 1 0-0 2, Campbell 1 0-0 3, McNelis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 35 4-8 80.
Three-pointers: Passmore 2; McCaulsky, Hammond, Quick 2, Partner, Campbell.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 1 7 1 8—17
Bellwood 32 22 16 7—80