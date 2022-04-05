WILLIAMSBURG — The Curwensville softball team dropped a 7-4 decision to host Williamsburg on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates scored three in the first to take a lead they never relinquished.
Shyanne Rudy led the Lady Tide with three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Maddi Butler added two hits and an RBI.
Joslynne Freyer tossed a complete game for Curwensville, allowing seven runs on eight hits, while walking five batters and striking out four.
Curwensville (1-1 overall and in the ICC) returns to action Thursday, traveling to Bellwood-Antis.
Curwensville—4
Luzier cf 4010, A. Butler c 4110, Freyer p 2000, Wall 3b 3110, Harzinski 1b 4111, Rudy 2b 4132, M. Butler rf 3021, Wischuck ss 2000, Wiggins dp 3000, Gasper pr 0000, Shaw lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 29-4-9-4.
Williamsburg—7
Calderwood p-ss 3220, Wess c 3000, Lansberry ss-p 2212, Brubaker cf 2224, Prough 1b 3010, Norris 3b 4010, M. Calderwood lf 3000, Simpson 2b 3000, E. Brubaker rf 1000, Rinalli rf 1000, Harnish rf 1110, Tomasiello rf 0000. Totals: 26-7-8-6.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 001 110 1—4 9 1
Williamsburg 302 101 x—7 8 1
Errors—A. Butler; Lansberry. LOB—Curwensville 10, Williamsburg 8. 2B—Lansberry. HR—Rudy; A. Brubaker 2. HBP—M. Butler, Wall (by Calderwood); K. Lansberry 2 (by Freyer). SB—Wall; K. Calderwood, Lansberry, Prough. CS—Gasper, Wall.
Pitching
Curwensville: Freyer—6 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO.
Williamsburg: K. Calderwood—4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Lansberry—3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Calderwood. LP—Freyer (1-1). Save—Lansberry.