BROCKWAY — The Curwensville girls basketball team dropped a 60-32 decision to host Brockway on Monday.
Alyssa Bakaysa led the Lady Tide with 15 points.
Curwensville slipped to 3-6 with the loss.
The Lady Tide return to action today, hosting Williamsburg.
Curwensville—32
Bakaysa 7 0-2 15, Freyer 1 0-2 2, Guiher 2 0-2 5, Henry 0 1-2 1, Pentz 2 0-0 5, Freyer 1 0-2 2, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Butler 0 0-0 0, Weber 1 0-0 2, Price 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 1-10 32.
Brockway—60
Schmader 2 1-4 5, Koehler 0 0-0 0, Morelli 1 0-2 2, Wood 5 2-2 14, Buttery 14 1-1 34, Gelnette 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 0-0 2, Powell 0 0-0 0, Bennett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 4-9 60.
Three-pointers:Bakaysa, Guiher, Pentz. Buttery 5, Wood 3.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 10 5 8 9—32
Brockway 12 16 21 11—60