WILLIAMSBURG — The Curwensville volleyball team fell in five sets Thursday to host Williamsburg. The Lady Pirates won with scores of 15-25, 25-12, 25-18, 23-25 and 15-3.
Ava Orlosky led the Lady Tide at the service line with nine service points, including four aces. She also recorded three kills.
Jorja Fleming and Lizzy Palmer paced the Lady Tide at the net with eight and seven kills, respectively.
Fleming also had four service points, two digs and a block. Palmer added two blocks.
Savannah Carfley recorded 18 assists, five service points, including two aces and two kills.
Janelle Passmore (7), Alissa Gallaher (6) and Alaina Reitz (4) chipped in with service points.
Curwensville (0-9) is back in action Monday at Purchase Line.