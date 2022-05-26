BROCKWAY — The Curwensville softball team just couldn’t get the clutch hit it needed Wednesday in the District 9 class 2A semifinals against Johnsonburg.
The Lady Tide put the leadoff batter on base five times, including each of the first four innings, but was unable to push any of them across and was ultimately shut out by the Ramettes by a 6-0 score at Brockway High School.
Curwensville, which had two on with no outs in both the first and third innings, stranded 10 baserunners in the game
“We just couldn’t get the big, clutch hit when we needed it,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “That’s what it boiled down to. When they got baserunners, they got the hit to get them in, and we just couldn’t come up with that hit. That was the story of the game.
“I thought we played pretty well. We didn’t have any errors. They just had a couple big hits in big situations and that’s where the game was won.”
Johnsonburg’s first clutch hit came with two outs in the bottom of the first when Zoey Grunthaner singled to score Julia Jones, who got on base by drawing a one-out walk.
The Ramettes added a run in the second on a Jones sacrifice fly. She plated Julie Peterson, who led off the inning with a double.
Johnsonburg was aided in the frame when an illegal pitch was called on Curwensville’s Joslynne Freyer.
The first base umpire called an illegal pitch for what he said was crow-hopping. Johnsonburg’s Natalie Dunworth lined out to Lady Tide shortstop Natalie Wischuck on the pitch for what would have been the second out of the inning,
Instead, she was able to get back in the batter’s box and ended up drawing a walk and was followed by Jones’ sac fly. Freyer was also called for an illegal pitch in the first inning that extended an at bat.
“I thought the two ticky-tack calls about the crow-hopping was enough to get in my pitcher’s head,” Leigey said. “It made her worry a little bit. And the way he explained it to me is that she was crow-hopping, but I didn’t think it was.
“And that had her mentally messed up for a bit. We had to get her refocused. And I’m not saying that caused us to lose, because it was that we didn’t get the big hit we needed. Johnsonburg was the better team. They were better than we were. But I thought that (crow-hop calls) was a hurdle that I didn’t think we needed to have to worry about trying to get over.”
Freyer came back out and enjoyed a 1-2-3 third inning and got the first two outs in the fourth, but Dunworth kept the frame alive with a triple to deep left field and scored two batters later on a Jenna Kasmierski RBI single.
The Ramettes went quietly in the fifth, but put three big insurance runs up in the sixth.
Peterson led off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on Maria Casilio’s bunt single.
After Casilio took second uncontested, Dunworth grounded out to short, which plated Peterson to make it 4-0.
Jones followed with a triple to deep centerfield that scored Casilio.
After Kasmierski drew a walk, Johnsonburg put on a double steal. Kasmierski was thrown out at second, but Jones scored on the play to put the Ramettes ahead by a 6-0 count.
Curwenville got a two-out single from Shyanne Rudy in the bottom of the seventh, but Johnsonburg pitcher Peterson ended it when she got MacKenzie Wall to pop out to second baseman Casilio in shallow right field.
Peterson scattered seven hits and walked two, while striking out six batters in the 88-pitch shutout.
Freyer led the Lady Tide with two hits. Taylor Luzier and Teagan Harzinski each had a single and a walk.
Freyer tossed six innings and surrendered six runs on eight hits. She walked five batters and struck out four and ended the season with 12 wins, tossing every inning for the Lady Tide despite having to compete with an ACL injury that will require offseason surgery.
“What Joslynne did this year with her injury ... there aren’t many pitchers, not many male athletes that could have done what she did,” Leigey said. “She pitched every game. She never came out. She batted every time. She only came out for a courtesy runner.
“That’s just showing a lot of merit and lots of leadership. It’s what we needed. We really didn’t have a backup. She was my horse. She got us this far.”
Freyer, along with classmates Luzier, Wall, Maddie Butler and Rylee Wiggins played their final game for the Lady Tide, who ended the season with a record of 12-10.
“My seniors ... I just love them,” Leigey said. “It’s tough. I’m going to miss this group.”
Curwensville—0
Luzier cf 3010, Freyer p 3020, Rudy 2b 4010, Wall 3b 4000, Harzinski 1b 2010, M. Butler rf 3010, A. Butler c 2000, Wischuck ss 3010, Wiggins lf 3010, Olosky ph 1000. Totals: 27-0-7-0.
Johnsonburg—6
Dunworth cf 3111, Jones 3b 1212, Kasmierski 1b 2011, Sorg rf 4010, Grunthaner c 4011, Duffield dp 2000, Delhunty ss 3000, Peterson p 3220, Casilio 2b 3110, Ehrensberger (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 25-8-6-5.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 000 000 0—0 7 0
Johnsonburg 110 103 x—6 8 1
Error—Sorg. LOB—Curwensville 10, Johnsonburg 8. 2B—Peterson. 3B—Dunworth, Jones. SAC—A. Butler. SF—Jones. HBP—Kasmierski (by Freyer). SB—Dunworth, Casilio. CS—Kasmierski (by A. Butler). WP—Freyer.
Pitching
Curwensville: Freyer—6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO.
Johnsonburg: Peterson—7 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Peterson. LP—Freyer (12-10).
Time—1:29.