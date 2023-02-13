BROCKWAY — The Curwensville girls basketball team scored a season-high 49 points Monday against Brockway, but dropped a 56-49 decision to the Lady Rovers.
Brockway jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one and took a 35-17 advantage to the half.
The Lady Tide trailed 49-30 heading to the final stanza where they outscored the hosts 19-7.
Addison Butler paced the Lady Tide with 16 points, while Karleigh Freyer netted 12.
Curwensville ended its season with a record of 1-21. Brockway improved to 8-13.
Curwensville—49
Pentz 3 1-2 7, Weber-Herring 1 0-0 3, Butler 6 3-4 16, Freyer 3 6-10 12, Passmore 1 3-4 5, Price 3 0-2 6, Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 13-20 49.
Brockway—56
Schmader 3 0-0 6, Freemer 1 0-0 2, Spinda 4 0-0 8, Smith 5 0-0 10, Powell 6 0-0 13, Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Puhala 0 1-2 1, M. Schmader 6 3-4 16. 25 4-6 56.
Three-pointers: Weber-Herring, Butler; Powell , M. Schmader.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 8 9 13 19—49
Brockway 16 19 14 7—56