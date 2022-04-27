CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville softball team would probably like to have another crack at the third inning of Tuesday’s game against Juniata Valley.
The Lady Tide committed four errors in the frame, leading to six unearned runs and a 7-2 deficit.
Curwensville fought back, but couldn’t quite climb out of the error-induced hole, falling to the Lady Hornets 8-7.
“Two ground balls killed us,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “Two plays that we usually make gave them at least three or four runs. If either of those plays get made, we’re out of the inning with just a couple runs scored.”
Juniata Valley sent 12 batters to the plate in the third inning against Curwensville pitcher Joslynne Freyer, who needed 48 pitches to get out of the inning due to all the extra at bats that were caused by the miscues.
Freyer ended up throwing 138 pitches in the contest.
Curwensville took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
Teagan Harzinski and Shyanne Rudy started the inning with back-to-back singles and Maddie Butler followed by hitting into a fielder’s choice that scored a run. Natalie Wischuck also reached on a fielder’s choice that erased Butler from the base paths and later scored on a Taylor Luzier single.
Juniata Valley answered with its 7-run third.
Katelyn Payne led off and reached on an error and Taryn Stewart followed with a 2-run home run. Freyer got the next two batters out, which should have ended the inning, but the leadoff error prolonged things.
A walk followed by a base hit and two more errors kept the inning going and produced two more Lady Hornet runs, while RBI singles from Makena Hartman and Payne added to the Juniata Valley lead.
Curwensville cut the deficit to 7-4 with two runs in the home half of the third.
Freyer led off with a single and MacKenzie Wall belted a double to score Freyer’s courtesy runner Kaylie Shaw. A Harzinski single moved Wall to third and a Rudy sacrifice fly knocked her in.
Juniata Valley scored its final run in the top of the fourth when Megan Belinda hit a one-out double and scored on an outfield error a batter late when Houck singled and the ball was misplayed when trying to get it back in.
Curwensville plated three more runs in the sixth to draw within one of the Lady Hornets.
Freyer and Wall each hit one-out singles. Harzinski drilled a double that plated courtesy runner Shaw and Wall, and scored two batters later when Maddie Butler reached on an error.
Butler advanced to second on the miscue, but was left stranded in scoring position when Lady Hornet pitcher Stewart got out of the inning with a strikeout.
Curwensville stranded 11 runners on base in the game, including two more in the bottom of the seventh.
Luzier reached base on an error with one out in the seventh and moved to second on an Addison Butler sac bunt. Freyer was intentionally walked and both Luzier and Freyer’s courtesy runner Shaw moved up a base on a wild pitch.
But Stewart was able to get Wall to pop out to third to end the game.
Wall had three of Curwensville’s 13 hits. Harzinski also had three hits, while Luzier and Freyer each had two.
Freyer scattered eight hits and walked four in her seven innings in the circle. She struck out seven batters and got stronger as the game went on, retiring 11 of the last 12 batters she faced. The lone batter that reached struck out, but was safe at first due to a passed ball.
Houck had three hits for Juniata Valley, while Stewart had two.
“They’re a good hitting team,” Leigey said. “We were struggling with the meat of their order early. We figured it out later, which helped us get back in the game.”
Curwensville slipped to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Tide travel to Glendale Thursday before playing the Lady Hornets again Friday on the road.
Juniata Valley—8
Stewart p 3122, Allison c 4000, Ma. Belinda ss 4000, Me. Belinda cf 2210, Houck 2b 4130, Shutt lf 4100, Hartman 3b 4111, Watters 1b 2100, Rowe ph 1000, Payne rf 3011, Thompson pr 0100. Totals: 31-8-8-4.
Curwensville—7
Luzier cf 5021, A. Butler c 3000, Freyer p 4020, Shaw cr 0200, Wall 3b 5231, Harzinski 1b 4132, Gasper pr 0100, Rudy 2b 2011, M. Butler rf 4011, Wischuck ss 4100, Wiggins lf 3010. Totals: 34-7-13-6.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 007 100 0—8 9 3
Curwensville 022 003 0—7 13 5
Errors—Watters, Ma. Belinda, Houck; Wiggins 2, Wall, Harzinski, Butler. LOB—Juniata Valley 6, Curwensville 11. DP—Curwensville. 2B—Me. Belinda; Wall, Harzinski. HR—Stewart (1 on, 3rd). SAC—A. Butler. SF—Rudy. HBP—A. Butler (by Stewart). IBB—Freyer (by Stewart). SB—Shutt, Hartman; Luzier. WP—Stewart 2; Freyer 3. PB—A. Butler.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Stewart—7 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—7 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Stewart. LP—Freyer (4-2).
Time—2:01.