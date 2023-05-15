ALEXANDRIA — The Curwensville softball team edged host Juniata Valley 2-1 on Monday.
Addison Siple tossed a complete-game, three-hitter. She walked three batters and struck out 13, while surrendering an unearned run.
Natalie Wischuck was 3-for-3 with a double and run scored to lead the Lady Tide offense. Ava Hainsey had a hit and an RBI.
Curwensville improved to 10-7 overall and 6-7 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Tide visit North Star today for a double header.
Curwensville—2
Butler c 3110, Warren rf 2010, Siple p 3000, Harzinski 1b 3000, Rudy ss 3000, Wischuck 2b 3130, Olosky cf 3000, Hainsey 3b 2011, McCartney dp 2000, Simcox (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 24-2-6-1.
Juniata Valley—1
Allison c 3120, Thompson cf 3000, Stewart 3b 1000, Rowe 1b 3000, Watson dp 1000, Payne dp 1000, Walters ss 3000, Coffman rf 2010, Hall p 1000, Brown lf 1000, Hartman ph 1000. Totals: 20-1-3-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 110 000 0—2 6 1
Juniata Valley 100 000 0—1 3 0
Errors—Butler. 2B—Wischuck. 3B—Coffman. HBP—Coffman (by Siple). SB—Wischuck; Thompson, Stewart, Allison 3.
Pitching
Curwensville: Siple—7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 13 SO.
Juniata Valley: Hall—7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Siple (10-7). LP—Hall.