CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville softball team edged visiting Bellwood-Antis 6-4 on Tuesday.
The Lady Tide had just five hits. Ava Olosky had one of them and added three RBIs. Natalie Wischuck also had a hit, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Addison Siple walked three times and scored two runs and was also the pitcher of record. Siple scattered nine hits in her seven innings of work. She gave up four runs, while walking one batter and fanning 14.
Curwensville improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the ICC.
The Lady Tide travel to Penns Manor on Thursday.
Bellwood-Antis—4
Martin ss 4331, Mckee 2b 3021, Quick cf 4022, Kyle 3b 4000, Garman 1b 3000, Snyder c 3010, A. Snyder p 3000, Focht rf 3110, Waite lf 3000. Totals: 30-4-9-4.
Curwensville—6
Wischuck ss 3210, McCartney lf 0000, Butler c 4010, Rudy 2b-ss 2100, Harzinski 1b 4111, Siple p 0200, Warren cf-2b 1011, Olosky rf 3013, Hainsey 3b 2000, Simcox dp 3000, Shaw (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 22-6-5-5.
Score by Innings
Bellwood-Antis 100 010 2—4 9 3
Curwensville 103 011 x—6 5 1
Errors—Waite, Martin 2; Shaw. 2B—Martin. 3B—Focht. HBP—Rudy, Wischuck. SB—Warren, Hainsey.
Pitching
Bellwood-Antis: A. Snyder—6 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville: Siple—7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 14 SO.
WP—Siple (3-1). LP—A. Snyder.