WILLIAMSBURG — The Curwensville girls basketball team fell to host Williamsburg 71-25 on Monday.
Alyssa Bakaysa led the Lady Tide with 14 points.
Curwensville slipped to 4-11 overall and 3-8 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Tide visit Harmony this evening.
Curwensville—25
Bakaysa 5 4-8 14, Henry 0 0-0 0, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Pentz 2 1-3 5, K. Freyer 0 1-2 1, Weber 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Carfley 0 1-2 1, Butler 1 0-1 2, Passmore 1 0-0 2, Price 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 7-18 25.
Williamsburg—71
Hileman 10 0-0 21, Woodruff 5 2-2 13, C. Carper 2 0-0 6, Norris 2 2-2 6, J. Carper 3 0-0 7, Prough 3 3-4 9, Simpson 1 0-2 2, Frye 0 2-2 2, Russell 2 1-2 5. Totals: 28 10-12 71.
Three-pointers: Hileman, Woodruff, C. Carper, J. Carper.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 7 9 3 6—25
Williamsburg 24 18 12 17—71