RIDGWAY — The Curwensville girls golf team competed in an AML All-League meet Thursday at Ridgway’s Laurel Mill Golf Course.
The Lady Tide only scored against the host Lady Elkers, who shot a 277. Curwensville only had three golfers and did not post a team score.
Skylar Pentz led the Lady Tide with a 61. Megan McCracken shot a 75 and Izzy Stephens carded an 82.
Ridgway was led by Kaitlyn Amacher’s 53.
DuBois’s Alexis Pfeiffer was the medalist, carding a 45.
Curwensville dipped to 4-5 with the loss.
The Lady Tide are back in action Tuesday at Brookville.
Ridgway—277
Kaitlyn Amacher 53, Gabby Amacher 74, Alexa Steis 75, Isabelle Ehrensberger 75.
Curwensville
Skylar Pentz 61, Megan McCracken 75, Izzy Stephens 82.