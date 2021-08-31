BROOKVILLE — The Curwensville girls golf team competed Tuesday at Pinecrest Country Club in an AML all-league meet.
The Lady Tide, which only went against the host Lady Raiders, did not have enough players to score and had to forfeit the match.
Skylar Pentz led the Lady Tide with a 51, which was the second-lowest score among the four teams that played. Teammate Megan McCracken carded a 64, while Izzy Stephens shot a 74.
Brookville was led by Audrey Barrett’s 64.
Curwensville slipped to 4-4 with the loss.
The Lady Tide visit Ridgway on Thursday.
Brookville—263
Audrey Barrett 64, Mauve Johnson 66, Lindsey Clinger 69, Kat Kelly 70. Others: Karlee Stiver, Taryn Hoffman 71.
Curwensville
Skylar Pentz 51, Megan McCracken 64, Izzy Stephens 74.