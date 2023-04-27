WILLIAMSBURG — The Curwensville softball team rapped 17 hits and pitcher Addison Siple tossed a 2-hit shutout as the Lady Tide blanked host Williamsburg 11-0 on Thursday.
Siple struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter in her 70-pitch performance. She also paced the offense with three hits, including a double, and three runs.
Teagan Harzinski, Ava Hainsey, Jenna McCartney, Ava Olosky, Shyanne Rudy and Addison Warren each added two hits.
McCartney doubled and knocked in three runs, while Rudy hit a triple and picked up three RBIs.
Warren added two RBIs, while Olosky and Natalie Wischuck each scored two runs.
Curwensvile improved to 6-5 overall and 2-5 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Tide host Penns Manor today.
Curwensville—11
Butler c 5010, Wischuck ss 5211, Siple p 4330, Harzinski 1b 5121, Simcox pr 0000, Rudy 2b 5123, Warren rf 5022, Olosky cf 5220, Hainsey 3b 3120, McCartney dp 4123, Shaw (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 41-11-17-10.
Williamsburg—0
Harnisch cf-ss 3000, Norris 3b 3010, Lansberry p 3000, Prough 2b 3000, Calderwood ss-cf 3000, Brubaker lf 3000, Tomasiello dp 3010, Ranalli c 2000, Barroner 1b 1000, Lane 1b 0000. Totals: 25-0-2-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 005 130 2—11 17 3
Williamsburg 000 000 0— 0 2 7
Errors—Rudy, Wischuck, Harzinski; Calderwood 5, Harnisch 2. 2B—Siple, McCartney; Tomasiello. 3B—Rudy. SB—Olosky. WP—Siple.
Pitching
Curwensville: Siple—7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Williamsburg: Lansberry—7 IP, 17 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Siple (6-5). LP—Lansberry.