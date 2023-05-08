CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Addison Siple tossed an abbreviated perfect game, smacked a double and knocked in three runs Monday to lead the Lady Tide to a 15-0 win over host Moshannon Valley. The game lasted just three innings due to the 15-run rule.
Siple struck out all nine batters she faced. She ended the game with a 9-pitch immaculate third inning.
Teagan Harzinski had two hits and four RBIs for Curwensville, which also got two hits, two runs and two RBIs from Natalie Wischuck.
Addison Butler scored three runs and Ava Olosky and Jenna McCartney each scored two. Butler and Olosky both walked twice.
Curwensville had recorded eight hits and drew seven walks in the game.
The Lady Tide improved to 8-6 overall, 5-6 in the Inter County Conference and 1-4 in the Moshannon Valley League.
The Damsels slipped to 4-11, 2-8 in the ICC and 0-4 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action today.
Mo Valley visits Williamsburg, while Curwensville hosts Mount Union.
Moshannon Valley—0
T. Martin 2b 1000, O’Donnell cf 1000, Anderson 1b-p 1000, Daniel 3b 1000, McCoy ss 1000, A. Robison c 1000, Berg lf 1000, C. Robison rf 1000, Selvage p-1b 1000. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
Curwensville—15
Butler c 1311, Olosky rf 1200, Siple c 1113, Harzinski 1b 3024, Rudy ss 2110, Warren 2b 2111, Hainsey 3b 1101, Wischuck cf 2222, McCartney dp 0200, Shaw (flex) cf 0000. Totals: 13-15-8-12.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000—0 0 0
Curwensville 2(13)x—15 8 0
2B—Siple. HBP—Siple, Hainsey, McCartney. SB—Butler, Siple. WP—Selvage.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Selvage—1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 15 5, 15 ER, 7 BB, 0 SO; Anderson—1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Siple—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Siple (8-6). LP—Selvage (0-1).