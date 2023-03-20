BROCKWAY — The Curwensville softball team opened its season Monday with a 21-0 victory over Brockway. The game went just five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Ava Olosky, Teagan Harzinski and Addison Siple led the Lady Tide’s 21-hit attack with three apiece. Olosky had a double, scored three runs and added four RBIs. Harzinski also doubled, scored twice and had four RBIs.
Siple scored two runs, knocked in two and was the winning pitcher, tossing a 1-hit shutout, while walking one batter and striking out 13.
Addison Butler swatted two doubles, scored three runs and collected four RBIs.
Addison Warren and Natalie Wischuck both added two hits. Wischuck also scored three runs as did Shyanne Rudy.
Curwensville (1-0) is back in action Thursday at Juniata Valley.
Curwensville—21
Wischuck ss 4321, Butler c 5324, Rudy 2b 5311, Harzinski 1b 4234, McCartney 0000, Siple p 5232, Warren dp 3120, Reitz 3b 1010, Olosky cf 4334, Hainsey 3b 5200, Shaw rf 4100. Simcox (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 40-21-17-16.
Brockway—0
Decker ss 3000, Spenda 1010, Smith c 2000, Stage lf 2000, Rhed 1b-p 2000, Heilbrun 3b-1b 1000, Smith 1000, Ross 3b 2000, Orinko rf 1000, Roush 1000, Powell 2b 2000. Totals: 18-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 009 48—21 17 1
Brockway 000 00— 0 1 9
2B—Harzinski, Butler 2, Olosky. SB—Warren.
Pitching
Curwensville: Siple—5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 SO.
WP—Siple (1-0).