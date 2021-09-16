HOUTZDALE — The Curwensville volleyball team swept Moshannon Valley Thursday evening. The Lady Tide won 25-12, 25-14 and 25-14.
Alyssa Bakaysa led Curwensville with 11 kills, one block and three service points, including an ace.
Alaina Anderson recorded 18 assists, eight service points, including four aces, and two kills.
Jorja Fleming paced the Lady Tide at the line with 15 service points and five aces. She also had three kills. Janessa Snyder added seven digs to go with four service points and two kills. Taylor Luzier added five digs.
Curwensville visits West Branch Saturday for the Warrior Blast Tournament.