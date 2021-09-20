CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls soccer team fell to visiting Brockway 6-1 on Monday afternoon.
The Lady Tide trailed just 2-1 with 10:45 to go in the first half thanks to an Abby Rebar goal, but a backbreaking tally by Lady Rover Amanda Decker with 48 seconds left until the break gave Brockway plenty of momentum.
The visitors scored three more times in the second half to set the final.
Mackenzie Wall made 11 saves for Curwensville, which slipped to 1-4 on the season.
The Lady Tide host West Branch on Thursday.
Brockway 6, Curwensville 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Bailey Allison, B, 21:48.
2. Madalynne Heckman, B, 25:06.
3. Abby Rebar, C, 29:15.
4. Amanda Decker, B, 39:12.
Second Half
5. Decker, B, 56:14.
6. Josie Orinko, B, 59:25.
7. Allison, B, 60:57.
Shots: Brockway 17, Curwensville 13.
Saves: Brockway 12. Curwensville (Mackenzie Wall) 11.
Corner kicks: Brockway 6, Curwensville 3.