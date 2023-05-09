HYDE — The Penns Valley softball team sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh inning, scoring five runs on four hits to pull away from Clearfield in a 10-4 decision Monday at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Lady Rams had been limited to just five hits though the first six innings by Alaina Fedder, who was the victim of four unearned runs.
Penns Valley’s Scotty Dinges, Taylor Bumgardner and Avery Dinges — the Lady Rams No. 1, 2 and 4 hitters — combined for six hits, eight runs and five RBIs.
“The first time we played, we shut the top of their lineup down, and actually the bottom of their lineup beat us,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “This game was the opposite. The top of their order is good. They have a couple really good players there, and they came up big and were able to put their team in position to win.”
The Lady Rams scored an unearned run in the first when a Clearfield error prolonged the inning and allowed Bumgardner, who reached on a two-out single, to score on a wild pitch.
Bumgardner scored again in the second, reaching on a fielder’s choice, stealing second and coming home on an Avery Dinges base hit.
The Lady Bison tied the game in the third.
Ruby Singleton led off with a double over the centerfielder’s head on an 0-2 offering from Bumgardner, then moved to third and scored on wild pitches.
Aevril Hayward drew a walk, stole second and scored on a Fedder single.
Clearfield took the lead in the fourth as Faith Gardner drew a four-pitch walk off Bumgardner in front of Madi McBride, who belted a double on another 0-2 pitch to put runners on second and third with no outs.
After a strikeout, Singleton drilled her second double of the game to knock in both base runners and put the Lady Bison in front 4-2.
Clearfield scored four runs on five hits off Bumgardner in the first four innings Monday after not faring so well against her in a 4-1 loss on April 14.
“That was a huge difference in this game,” Danver said. “The first time we played them, she struck us out 15 or 16 times and we had two hits. I was very pleased with how we played. I thought the girls battled. Penns Valley just came up with a couple more hits than us.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Bison, Penns Valley answered with three runs in the top of the fifth, scoring all of them with two outs.
Scott Dinges reached on a one-out error, stole second and moved to third when Noelle Webb grounded out.
Bumgardner plated Dinges with a single and scored two pitches later when Avery Dinges blasted a two-run homer to straightaway centerfield.
Penns Valley put the game away with its five-run seventh.
After an out, Scotty Dinges walked in front of consecutive singles from Webb and Bumgardner. Dinges scored on Bumgardner’s base knock.
Avery Dinges was intentionally walked to load the bases to give the Lady Bison an out at any bag, but Haddley Stover, who was 0-for-3 to the that point, made it a moot point when she cracked a bases-clearing triple.
Stover scored later in the inning on an error.
The Lady Rams may have scored more runs, but centerfielder Hayward ran down a ball tailing away from her to end the inning. She also closed out the sixth inning with a spectacular play. Lady Bison third baseman Sam Campolong also had a strong day on defense with four assists.
“I thought there were times that we played really good defense,” Danver said. “We made a few errors too and we need to clean that up. But this and the Huntingdon game are the only two times we’ve been on the field in the last two weeks. We haven’t been able to practice defense with the weather. But that’s what you get in Central Pennsylvania.”
Avery Dinges, who came on in relief of Bumgardner in the fifth, tossed a 1-2-3 inning to end it. Dinges retired nine of the 10 batters she faced to get the three-inning save. Gardner’s sixth-inning leadoff single was the only hit she gave up.
Lady Bison seniors Fedder, Gardner, Ava Lynch, Alaina Moore and Lucy Norris were honored in a pregame ceremony.
“These girls come and work hard every day,” Danver said. “I was happy we were able to get everybody in. I’m proud of this senior class. They had a lot of expectations to live up to after last year. And they’ve done a good job.”
Clearfield fell to 6-8 overall and 5-6 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison visit Bald Eagle Area today.
Penns Valley—10
S. Dinges cf 3210, Webb 4110, Bumgardner p-ss 4432, A. Dinges ss-p 3223, Stover 3b 3113, E. Dinges 2b 4000, Coursen c 4000, Bowen dp 1000, Davis dp 3010, Brooks rf 4000, Riddle (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 33-10-9-8.
Clearfield—4
Singleton ss 4122, Hayward cf 2110, Norris ph 1000, Fedder p 3011, Lynch ph 1000, Green rf 3000, Moore ph 1000, Houser 2b 2000, Campolong 3b 2000, Siegel ph 1000, Gardner dp 2110, McBride lf 2110, Billotte 1b 3000, Twigg (flex) c 0000. Totals: 27-4-6-3.
Score by Innings
Penns Valley 101 030 5—10 9 2
Clearfield 002 200 0— 4 6 4
Errors—E. Dinges, Webb; Singleton 2, Twigg, Houser. LOB—Penns Valley 5, Clearfield 5. 2B—Singleton 2, McBride. 3B—Stover. HR—A. Dinges (1 on, 5th). SAC—Houser, McBride. 1BB—A. Dinges. SB—Bumgardner, S. Dinges; Hayward. WP—Bumgardner 2; Fedder 1.
Pitching
Penns Valley: Bumgardner—4 IP 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; A. Dinges—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Clearfield: Fedder—7 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Bumgardner. LP—Fedder (6-7). Save—A. Dinges.
Time—1:58.