ALLPORT — The West Branch girls basketball team fell to visiting Williamsburg 55-26 on Tuesday.
Katrina Cowder paced the Lady Warriors with eight points.
West Branch slipped to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Warriors visit Glendale on Friday.
Williamsburg—55
Hileman 8 4-8 22, Woodruff 2 0-0 4, R. Prough 0 0-0 0, Royer 2 2-2 7, Kagarise 0 0-0 0, Carper 0 0-0 0, Stewart 1 1-2 3, Norris 7 1-3 15, L. Prough 0 0-0 0, Ranalli 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 8-15 55.
West Branch—26
Mertz 2 2-2 7, Cowder 3 1-4 8, Godin 1 0-0 3, Parks 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 3 0-0 7, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, Betts 1 1-2 1, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Prestash 0 0-0 0, Croyle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-8 26.
Three-pointers: Hileman 2, Royer; Mertz, Cowder, Godin, Guglielmi.
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 8 15 18 14—55
West Branch 4 9 8 5—26